Local organization makes cards for the elderly

Christmas cheer was provided to some elderly residents in Adams County on Wednesday.

The SIU Center for Family Medicine and St. Francis Girl Scout Troop 5184 made roughly 300 holiday cards for residents at three Adams County assisted living homes.

Those homes included Sunset Home in Quincy, Timber Point in Camp Point and North Adams Home near Mendon.

"It's just a great time to be able to honor them for all of the things that they've done to build our community." project coordinator Diane Hughes said. "Our older generation is what's laid the foundation for us, and we live in a beautiful community and we're lucky to have that."

Hughes added that SIU is looking into doing the program for Valentine's Day as well.