Police increasing patrols for holiday season

Yates added that with it being the holiday season, there's no need risk injuring yourself or others.

Yates said the department will be looking for the signs of drunk driving.

There will be lots of celebrating across the Tri-states during this holiday season, but cops say they are keeping a close eye out for anybody who decides to drink and drive.

Meagan Elledge is a bartender at State Street Bar and Grill in Quincy. She said on Wednesday that the holidays are a busy time for her bar.

"We usually get big groups for Christmas parties," Elledge said. "A lot of people do gift exchanges here. Christmas night we get a lot of people. After their family dinners are done they come here and celebrate with us."

However, Sgt. Adam Yates of the Quincy Police Department said the department is keeping a close eye out for anybody who decides to drink and drive.

"We understand that there's going to be alcohol at a lot of the functions that they're attending, so the officers are just paying special attention to cars that might be weaving as they're moving along the roadway," Yates said.

Elledge added that she and her fellow bartenders know many of their customers, and while they want their customers to enjoy themselves, they also work to make sure unnecessary risks aren't taken.

"We pay pretty close attention," Elledge said. "If someone looks like they've had too much, we make sure they have a ride home, and they're not driving. If they don't have a ride home, we try to find them one."

Yates agreed with Elledge. Saying that the last thing anyone wants, is to either hurt themselves or others in a DUI crash. He encouraged people to look out for their family and friends.

"If you're at a function where you would know that there's somebody who's had too much to drink, give them a ride home," Yates said. "Call them a cab. Do something to keep them from getting behind the wheel. We just don't want anybody to get hurt during the holiday season."

Sgt. Yates also said that if you observe someone driving eratically, to contact the police, but do so after you've pulled over. The department doesn't want people driving and talking on the phones either.