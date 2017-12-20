Quincy High duo signs with John Wood soccer

Just a day after the John Wood men's soccer team signed its first recruit, the Blazers inked two more on Wednesday.



Quincy High's Harrison Fey and Dylan Jenkins each put pen to paper to sign with the new John Wood program.



"The opportunity to invest in a new program and be a part of something new really excited me," said Jenkins, a center back.



"A lot of my old teammates like Drew (Chisholm) are coming back to play and that's an exciting prospect of playing with those guys again."



For Fey, a midfielder, the thought of playing another two years close to home with some familiar faces was too good to pass up.



"I wanted to stay local and this is a good opportunity to play two years and have time to actually play instead of going to a bigger college where you don't know a lot of people and you won't play for the first couple of years," said Fey.



Jenkins and Fey become the second and third athletes to commit to John Wood. They join former Quincy High teammate Drew Chisholm as well as two of their coaches from QHS, Bob Cowman and Eric Stratman.





