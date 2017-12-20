Signing Day: WIU inks 13 on first early signing day

All across the nation on Wednesday, hundreds of high school seniors signed their national letters of intent to play college football.



However, for the first time ever, the NCAA, rather than make high school seniors wait for the tradition February national signing day, allowed seniors to sign on the first ever early national signing day.



"You've always had the early signing day open to junior college players but now when you open that up to high school players, everyone has been in a sprint to get things done," said Western Illinois head coach Charlie Fisher.



With the early signing period open to high school athletes, now, Fisher and his coaching staff took full advantage of the opportunity to secure some of their top prospects.



"So that has made it a little bit different," said Fisher.



"I think it takes a little pressure off of both of us in terms that the player is fully committed and he is in and signed. That helps us all. You know what needs you've met already and we can attack what needs to be done in January to round out your class."



Since more than 20 seniors will be departing the program Fisher has used this early opportunity to bolster his offensive line and his defensive backfield.



"We were able to address our offensive line immediately," he said. "We did bring in a major junior college transfer so that will help immediately here in January.



"We've started to meet that need but there is still some work to do there. We've also started to meet the need at depth of linebacker."



In total the Leathernecks signed 13 new recruits ahead of the February signing day.

