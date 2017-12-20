Wednesday's Area Scores-December 20

Denzel Valentine had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Nikola Mirotic had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 112-94 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain
Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long has had surgery to alleviate neck pain. The three-time Pro Bowl lineman posted a picture of himself on Twitter wearing a neck brace in a hospital room and wrote he "crushed surgery today." He...
Milik Yarbrough totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Keyshawn Evans hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 23 seconds to help Illinois State hold off Illinois-Chicago 71-70 on Tuesday night.
