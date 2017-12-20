Wednesday's Area Scores-December 20 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores-December 20

Posted:

**High School Basketball, Boys**

(John Wood Rumble on the River)

Highland: 34
Liberty: 46
Jordan Neisen: 25pts
Keaton Johnston: 17pts

(Madison Tournament)

*1st Round
Van-Far JV: 54
Mark Twain: 69

**High School Basketball, Girls**

Liberty: 53
Calhoun: 55


 

