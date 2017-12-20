Family displaced after multi-house fire in Quincy

Firefighters with the Quincy Fire Department were on scene for a three-alarm fire Wednesday night forcing crews to battle two house fires in Quincy.

QFD says a vacant house at 637 Maple Street caught fire and quickly spread to the house next door. The family in the second home at 635 Maple Street were already outside when the fire spread.

A neighbor told us power was recently restored to the vacant home, but firefighters aren't saying if that was the cause. All on duty firefighters responded to the call to help put out the blaze.

Smoke was seen coming from both homes around 10:30 p.m. and two adults and three children were inside the second home that caught fire. Firefighters say the vacant home suffered extensive damage to the 2nd floor and 1st floor. The home at 635 Maple lost much of it's siding and fire damage to the attic, but firefighters say they were able to save it. A tree also caught fire.

Investigators were looking into the cause of the fire. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.