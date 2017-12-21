Rebuilding burned down church delayed

The Antioch Baptist Church goes up in flames in December 2016. The church is now trying to rebuild on the same property but work has been delayed.

Plans to rebuild a Ralls County church that burned down are delayed as the church deals with a painful anniversary.



Wednesday, December 20th marked one year since the Antioch Baptist Church went up in flames.



The pastor said Wednesday the church is now waiting on Ralls County to approve a septic system before they can build a new church on the same property.

The pastor said construction was delayed by two months, but they hope to begin work in the new year.