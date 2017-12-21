Rebuilding burned down church delayed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rebuilding burned down church delayed

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
The Antioch Baptist Church goes up in flames in December 2016. The church is now trying to rebuild on the same property but work has been delayed. The Antioch Baptist Church goes up in flames in December 2016. The church is now trying to rebuild on the same property but work has been delayed.
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Plans to rebuild a Ralls County church that burned down are delayed as the church deals with a painful anniversary.

Wednesday, December 20th marked one year since the Antioch Baptist Church went up in flames.

The pastor said Wednesday the church is now waiting on Ralls County to approve a septic system before they can build a new church on the same property.
The pastor said construction was delayed by two months, but they hope to begin work in the new year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.