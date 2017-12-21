Firefighters show how fast a Christmas tree can burn - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Firefighters show how fast a Christmas tree can burn

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
Quincy firefighters burn a Christmas tree at their training facility. Quincy firefighters burn a Christmas tree at their training facility.
A close up shot of a Christmas tree burning A close up shot of a Christmas tree burning
The top of a Christmas tree engulfed in flames. The top of a Christmas tree engulfed in flames.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Fire Department offered a powerful visual reminder Wednesday, showing how quickly Christmas trees can burn.

QFD lit a tree on fire at their training facility and in about two and a half minutes it completely burned.

Firefighter say the flames could quickly spread in your home. To prevent that, they say water your tree daily, check the light strands for frayed wires and never have candles around your tree. Also, QFD says the fire itself isn't the only killer.

"The smoke is another thing, the smoke from the tree is bad enough but when it starts affecting the chair like we saw when the chair started off gassing," said QFD firefighter Jerry Smith. "All the synthetics, all the man-made products that's what is so deadly."

After the holiday, firefighters also recommend checking with the Boy Scouts or other local programs to properly dispose your tree.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.