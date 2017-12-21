Firefighters show how fast a Christmas tree can burn

The Quincy Fire Department offered a powerful visual reminder Wednesday, showing how quickly Christmas trees can burn.



QFD lit a tree on fire at their training facility and in about two and a half minutes it completely burned.



Firefighter say the flames could quickly spread in your home. To prevent that, they say water your tree daily, check the light strands for frayed wires and never have candles around your tree. Also, QFD says the fire itself isn't the only killer.



"The smoke is another thing, the smoke from the tree is bad enough but when it starts affecting the chair like we saw when the chair started off gassing," said QFD firefighter Jerry Smith. "All the synthetics, all the man-made products that's what is so deadly."



After the holiday, firefighters also recommend checking with the Boy Scouts or other local programs to properly dispose your tree.