Firefighters show how fast a Christmas tree can burn

Missouri's attorney general says he'll review fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and his staff's use of a secretive app that deletes messages after they're read.More >>
The Latest on the push in Congress to pass a sweeping tax cut bill.More >>
Hannibal Police reported two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.More >>
Local police urge residents who are leaving town for the holidays to take extra steps to protect your home.More >>
The Illinois state senator pushing for an audit of the Illinois Veterans Home toured the Quincy facility Tuesday.More >>
Christmas is only a week away and Tuesday, Santa took time out of his busy schedule to visit with local veterans.More >>
Marion County could soon be a part of a new program aimed at reducing the number of people with mental illnesses in jails.More >>
