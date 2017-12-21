Broadcast Electronics acquired by Italian manufacturer

The Quincy-based company Broadcast Electronics was recently acquired by an Italian manufacturer, according to a news release.

Elenos, a manufacturer of FM transmitters, announced the acquisition Wednesday. The business is located at 4100 N 24th St. in Quincy.

"This acquisition stands to provide both companies with an increased global presence, and furthers Elenos’ mission to build high quality, reliable transmitters," the release stated.

BE was founded in 1959 and began manufacturing transmitters in 1977. The company states it is the largest manufacturer of radio equipment in the U.S.

BE President and CEO Tom Beck said the Quincy business currently has 50 employees.

"I'm excited about what this means for Quincy," Beck said. "This could help expand our product line."

Beck said there's no plans to change the workforce or name of the business at this time.

The purchase comes just over a year and a half after BE was purchased by IIC Acquisitions.

WGEM News reached out to BE officials for comment on the acquisition, but calls were not immediately returned.