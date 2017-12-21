UPDATE: Western Illinois AD, Tanney, issues statement on Fisher

**Friday 4:27pm**



A day after the media outlet SunDevilsSource.com reported that Western Illinois head football coach Charlie Fisher had been hired as the Arizona State wide receivers coach, and a separate source confirmed to WGEM Sports that Fisher had been offer the job but had yet to accept, Western Illinois Director of Athletics Matt Tanney is speaking out.



In a press release Tanney stated, "In light of recent media reports suggesting otherwise, Charlie Fisher remains the head football coach at Western Illinois University."



Tanney also stated, "We will not further comment or speculate on personnel matters at this time."



**Thursday 11:00pm***

Fresh off the program's second trip to the FCS Playoffs in three years, the Western Illinois football team may soon need a new head coach.

First reported by SunDevilsSource.com, Western Illinois head football coach Charlie Fisher has been offered the wide receivers coaching position at Arizona State University.



A separate source has confirmed to WGEM Sports that Fisher has been offered the job at Arizona State, however, as of Thursday night, he has yet to accept the offer.