Phillips crowned Beaux Arts Ball queen

Brenna Kathleen Phillips was crowned the queen of the 87th annual Beaux Arts Ball Thursday night.



About 1,000 people packed Quincy's Oakley Lindsay Center to celebrate the long-time tradition. The ball is the largest fundraiser for the Quincy Arts Center.



The event honored the many high school girls who volunteer their time at Arts Center and the one who sold the most tickets for the ball to raise funds for the center.



"The girls work really, really hard and we're so appreciative for all that they do, because, what they do supports the Quincy Arts Center and all our programs. so, it provides visual art education and exhibitions and events throughout the year for our community," Executive Director and Curator of the Quincy Arts Center Jennifer Teter said.



WGEM General Sales Manager Ben Van Ness emceed Thursday's event. Brenna Kathleen Phillips was crowned queen of this year's Beaux Arts Ball.