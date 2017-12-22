Case against boarding school director goes to jury

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - A jury is scheduled to resume deliberations Friday on the sexual abuse and other charges against the former director of a southeast Iowa boarding school.

The Hawk Eye reports that Benjamin Trane's attorney said during closing arguments Thursday the accusations against him were baseless, coming from a troubled teenager who was angry with Trane for punishing her for violating rules at his Midwest Academy in Keokuk.

Prosecutor Denise Timmins said although there's no forensic evidence to confirm the girl's reports of sexual abuse, there's a vast amount of corroborating testimony from other people.

The jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday afternoon before recessing.

Midwest Academy was closed in January 2016 after a raid by federal, state and local officials. About 100 students were sent home or to other schools.

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

