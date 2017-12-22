Jury finds former Keokuk boarding school owner guilty

Trane speaks to his attorney following the verdict.

Benjamin Trane when the verdict was read.

A former Keokuk boarding school owner accused of abuse was found guilty by a jury Friday morning.

The trial for Benjamin Trane, the former owner of Midwest Academy began last week at the South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk. The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon.

Midwest Academy was raided by authorities, including the FBI, last year because of sexual abuse allegations. Students were removed and the school was shut down just days later.

Trane was accused of mental and sexual abuse against students at his former school. He was arrested in September after turning himself in and was charged with sexual abuse in the third degree, sexual exploitation by a counselor and child endangerment.

He faces up to nine years in prison

Trane initially faced up to 17 years in prison, but the jury did not find him guilty of third-degree sexual assault. He was found guilty of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse instead, which is a lesser charge.

The other two charges were sexual exploitation by a counselor and child endangerment.

