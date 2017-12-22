CDC to Vets' Home: 47 of 48 samples negative for Legionella

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that 47 of the 48 samples recently collected at the Quincy vets' home came back negative for Legionella bacteria, according to a news release.

The released stated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collected the environmental samples and informed IDPH of the preliminary results Thursday evening.

"The single positive water sample was collected prior to passing through a showerhead, which contains a point-of-use filter that is validated for the removal of Legionella," the release stated. "The CDC temporarily removed the showerhead to access the piping interior, pre-filtration, to determine whether Legionella was present in the water system behind the filter."

IDPH stated patients using the shower would be protected from exposure because of the filter.

IDPH reported five residents at the vets' home and one employee have tested positive for Legionnaires' disease in 2017. They said three cases were reported earlier this year with two more in October and one in November.

The cases this year come after an outbreak in 2015 that led to 12 deaths.

The ongoing issues prompted IDPH and the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs to request more help recently from the CDC. It also prompted Illinois Senator Tom Cullerton to call for a full legislative audit of the home.

