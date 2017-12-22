No charges in reported armed robbery - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

No charges in reported armed robbery

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton reported Friday that charges would not be filed in connection with an incident reported by authorities as an armed robbery.

Hannibal Police reported a man and woman were arrested Wednesday following the report of a robbery in the 1100 block of Broadway at 3:02 a.m. They said the caller reported someone followed her before displaying a handgun and taking cash.

In a news release, Clayton stated there was insufficient evidence to charge the two suspects taken into custody.

"This appears to have been a dispute over a $20 dollar bill and drugs are suspected to be involved," Clayton stated in the release. "No gun was found on the suspects and the alleged victim did not see a gun only suspected a gun was pulled on her."

Clayton also said the alleged victim declined to press charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: "2 arrested in connection with Hannibal armed robbery"

