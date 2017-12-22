No charges in reported armed robbery

Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton reported Friday that charges would not be filed in connection with an incident reported by authorities as an armed robbery.

Hannibal Police reported a man and woman were arrested Wednesday following the report of a robbery in the 1100 block of Broadway at 3:02 a.m. They said the caller reported someone followed her before displaying a handgun and taking cash.

In a news release, Clayton stated there was insufficient evidence to charge the two suspects taken into custody.

"This appears to have been a dispute over a $20 dollar bill and drugs are suspected to be involved," Clayton stated in the release. "No gun was found on the suspects and the alleged victim did not see a gun only suspected a gun was pulled on her."

Clayton also said the alleged victim declined to press charges.

