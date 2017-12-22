No charges in reported armed robbery

Two Loraine residents and a Quincy resident were arrested Thursday during a drug investigation in Northern Adams County, according to Illinois State Police.More >>
A former Keokuk boarding school owner accused of abuse was found guilty on all counts by a jury Friday morning.More >>
Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton reported Friday that charges would not be filed in connection with an incident reported by authorities as an armed robbery.More >>
A Fort Madison woman was arrested Tuesday on drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.More >>
Police say a Fort Madison woman was arrested recently on crack cocaine charges.More >>
Hannibal Police reported two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery early Wednesday morning.More >>
A man was being investigated for a possible DUI in Quincy on Tuesday evening following a crash.More >>
Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Shinn said the stolen vehicle authorities were looking for in connection with a Hannibal fire and assault was found Tuesday.More >>
Court documents show a former Schuyler County Jail inmate is suing for excessive force she claims led to her miscarriage.More >>
A man convicted last month of killing a gender-fluid teen in Burlington last year was sentenced to life in prison.More >>
