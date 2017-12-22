Is your vehicle ready for colder temps?

As cold weather sets in, a local mechanic is encouraging people to make sure their car is ready for winter.

The owner of Niehaus Auto in Quincy, D.J. Peters, said you should make sure your tire pressure is good and your fluid levels are correct. He said the biggest thing they see this time of year is issues with car batteries.

"When it drops off and gets colder out, a lot of times what you'll see is battery issues is number one," Peters said. "Of course when it drops off and gets cold, tire pressures start to dwindle and get lower."

Peters also said to make sure you have enough oil and things like blankets and water in your car in case you break down and are stranded in the cold.

Winter Car Care Checklist (AAA)

Battery and Charging System – Have the battery and charging system tested by a trained technician. A fully charged battery in good condition is required to start an engine in cold weather. AAA members can request a visit from a AAA Mobile Battery Service technician who will test their battery and replace it on-site, if necessary. AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities can also test and replace weak batteries.

Emergency Road Kit – Update the car’s emergency kit for winter weather. The kit should include: