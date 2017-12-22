Staying healthy at holiday gatherings

Many holiday gatherings will be happening the next couple of weeks, but health officials urge people to take precautions to prevent sickness.

Adams County Health Department officials said this is the time of year when germs spread more easily. They said general cleanliness, like washing your hands, will help.

Also, if you're sick, local health officials say avoid going to holiday parties, in case you are contagious.

"A lot of people think oh I don't feel too sick but they could be contagious and that's when social distancing is a good factor to put in effect," environmental specialist Dustin Rhoades said. "Keep yourself away from your friends and family. Stay at home and it's better for you and everyone else."

Rhoades also said to avoid using your hands to grab from things like the chip bowl or dessert platter. Instead use a scoop or tongs.