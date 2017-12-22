Over 600 local families receive food baskets - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Over 600 local families receive food baskets

By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Food through the Salvation Army Christmas Basket program was distributed Friday in Quincy for the Christmas season.

Major Cheryl Miller said more than 600 families received food baskets. She said volunteers were a huge help.

"It's great to have our volunteers who come who realize that they have some extra time or some extra resources," Miller said, "and they're able to share and they get to see those folks who are in need."

Those receiving the baskets said without the program, their kids wouldn't receive gifts this year.

"It means a lot to me to be able to give them anything," Shelton Daniels said. "Just to see them smile is what it's about."

The food items were paid for through the Salvation Army Christmas Campaign.

