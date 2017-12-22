Indians on the Rise: Clark County still unbeaten

Two seasons ago a mostly-sophomore lead Clark County basketball team turned heads by winning a district title before ultimately falling to Michael Porter Junior's Father Tolton team in the the sectional round.



But with expectations raised in the 2016-17 season the Indians failed to repeat as district champions. Now Adam Rung's team is out to prove themselves again and so far have as the Indians are a perfect (7-0) to start the season.



"There's a little motivation that we want to get a little further," said Rung.



"This senior group, this is their last chance but I don't think they feel any pressure. They're experienced and they understand that we have to play one game at a time."



One of those seniors, Cole Kirchner, agrees with his head coach's mentality.



"Just get better each game and focus on one game at a time. When that time comes we hope that we can play our best and get to where we want to go," he said.



Leading the way for the undefeated Indians are those seniors that Rung mentioned.



With a core of four seniors who have four years of varsity experience Clark County definitely doesn't lack any veteran leadership or experience on the floor and that might just put them over the top this season.



"Most of us have played since we were freshmen and sophomore so we have a lot of experience of just playing together since we were little kids," said senior guard Zeb Riney.



"It's been great because I've played with them my whole life and our chemistry is really good I think," said senior forward Chandler Bevans.



Now, the Indians get a little bit of a holiday break before picking things back up at the Highland Tournament on the Dec. 30, where both the boys and girls team enter the tournament with a combined record of (16-0).