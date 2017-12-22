Friday's Sports Extra-December 22

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Quincy High: 46
Washington: 40
Aaron Shoot: 14pts
Ben Amos: 12pts
Blue Devils: (8-2)
Central: 46
Mon-Rose: 59
Bowling Green: 45
Lutheran: 56
(Rumble on the River)
Columbia Battle: 72
Knox County: 42
Hayden Miller: 13pts
Trae Meny (CB): 20pts
Western: 51
Highland: 34
Easton Billings: 20pts
Wildcats: (6-6)
(High School Basketball, Girls**
Iowa City Liberty:36
Keokuk: 35
Bowling Green: 42
Lutheran: 55
(Rumble on the River)
West Hancock: 56
Highland: 66
Kennedy Flanagan (Highland): 15pts
Emma Knipe (WH): 18pts
Cougars: (6-0)
Montgomery County: 38
Central Lee: 66
Mya Merschman: 18pts
Emily Fuller: 12pts, 11reb
Hawks: (9-0)
Jennings: 40
Knox County: 53
Jessica Anderson: 15pts