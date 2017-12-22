Friday's Sports Extra-December 22 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday's Sports Extra-December 22

Posted:

**High School Basketball, Boys**

Quincy High: 46
Washington: 40
Aaron Shoot: 14pts
Ben Amos: 12pts
Blue Devils: (8-2)

Central: 46
Mon-Rose: 59

Bowling Green: 45
Lutheran: 56

(Rumble on the River)

Columbia Battle: 72
Knox County: 42
Hayden Miller: 13pts
Trae Meny (CB): 20pts

Western: 51
Highland: 34
Easton Billings: 20pts
Wildcats: (6-6)

(High School Basketball, Girls**

Iowa City Liberty:36
Keokuk: 35

Bowling Green: 42
Lutheran: 55

(Rumble on the River)

West Hancock: 56
Highland: 66
Kennedy Flanagan (Highland): 15pts
Emma Knipe (WH): 18pts
Cougars: (6-0)


Montgomery County: 38
Central Lee: 66
Mya Merschman: 18pts
Emily Fuller: 12pts, 11reb
Hawks: (9-0)

Jennings: 40
Knox County: 53
Jessica Anderson: 15pts

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.