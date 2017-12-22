Firefighters warn about dangers of carbon monoxide - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Firefighters warn about dangers of carbon monoxide

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Flames spread from a gas fireplace. Flames spread from a gas fireplace.
A carbon monoxide detector hangs on a wall. A carbon monoxide detector hangs on a wall.
A vent from inside a home. A vent from inside a home.
A thermostat shows temperature at 70 degrees. A thermostat shows temperature at 70 degrees.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A warning from Quincy firefighters to be careful when heating your home. The warning comes after an Indiana woman died and a child was critically injured from carbon monoxide poisoning. 

Workers with Peters Heating and Air Conditioning say problems with carbon monoxide are not uncommon.

"That happens more frequently than you would want or think it would happen," Vice President Marty Peters said.

The colorless, odorless gas is produced from a number of items in your home like stoves or fireplaces. Peters sees most of the problems from older furnaces.

"We see plugged heat exchangers," Peters explained. "Vents get plugged up through the summertime. You can get birds or squirrels in flue pipes."

The CDC reports more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional CO poisoning. An elderly Indiana woman died and a five-year-old girl was critically injured. Reports say firefighters found the oven was used to heat the home. Technicians say that's very dangerous.

"That's not what that appliance was designed for. It's designed to cook and use for small periods of time," Peters said.

Stoves can produce and raise CO levels inside your home. Quincy Firefighter Mike Dade says the best way to protect yourself can be found at most stores.

"It's really, really important that no matter what the situation or the source is, that people have working carbon monoxide detectors to give you a chance to get yourself out," Dade said. 

He adds that if you can't use your furnace to heat your home, use a space heater instead. Just make sure you are safe.

"Anytime you step outside the recommendation of the manufacturer, you are exposing yourself to danger," Dade explained.

Here are more tips from the CDC to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning:

  • Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and check or replace the battery when you change the time on your clocks each spring and fall. Place your detector where it will wake you up if it alarms, such as outside your bedroom. Consider buying a detector with a digital readout. This detector can tell you the highest level of CO concentration in your home in addition to alarming. Replace your CO detector every five years.
  • Have your heating system, water heater, and any other gas, oil, or coal burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year.
  • Do not use portable flameless chemical heaters indoors.
  • If you smell an odor from your gas refrigerator have an expert service it. An odor from your gas refrigerator can mean it could be leaking CO.
  • When you buy gas equipment, buy only equipment carrying the seal of a national testing agency, such as Underwriters’ Laboratories.
  • Make sure your gas appliances are vented properly. Horizontal vent pipes for appliances, such as a water heater, should go up slightly as they go toward outdoors, as shown below. This prevents CO from leaking if the joints or pipes aren’t fitted tightly.
  • Have your chimney checked or cleaned every year. Chimneys can be blocked by debris. This can cause CO to build up inside your home or cabin.
  • Never patch a vent pipe with tape, gum, or something else. This kind of patch can make CO build up in your home, cabin, or camper.
  • Never use a gas range or oven for heating. Using a gas range or oven for heating can cause a build up of CO inside your home, cabin, or camper.
  • Never burn charcoal indoors. Burning charcoal – red, gray, black, or white – gives off CO.
  • Never use a portable gas camp stove indoors. Using a gas camp stove indoors can cause CO to build up inside your home, cabin, or camper.
  • Never use a generator inside your home, basement, or garage or less than 20 feet from any window, door, or vent.
  • When using a generator, use a battery-powered or battery backup CO detector in your home.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.