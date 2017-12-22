Firefighters warn about dangers of carbon monoxide

A warning from Quincy firefighters to be careful when heating your home. The warning comes after an Indiana woman died and a child was critically injured from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Workers with Peters Heating and Air Conditioning say problems with carbon monoxide are not uncommon.

"That happens more frequently than you would want or think it would happen," Vice President Marty Peters said.

The colorless, odorless gas is produced from a number of items in your home like stoves or fireplaces. Peters sees most of the problems from older furnaces.

"We see plugged heat exchangers," Peters explained. "Vents get plugged up through the summertime. You can get birds or squirrels in flue pipes."

The CDC reports more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional CO poisoning. An elderly Indiana woman died and a five-year-old girl was critically injured. Reports say firefighters found the oven was used to heat the home. Technicians say that's very dangerous.

"That's not what that appliance was designed for. It's designed to cook and use for small periods of time," Peters said.

Stoves can produce and raise CO levels inside your home. Quincy Firefighter Mike Dade says the best way to protect yourself can be found at most stores.

"It's really, really important that no matter what the situation or the source is, that people have working carbon monoxide detectors to give you a chance to get yourself out," Dade said.

He adds that if you can't use your furnace to heat your home, use a space heater instead. Just make sure you are safe.

"Anytime you step outside the recommendation of the manufacturer, you are exposing yourself to danger," Dade explained.

Here are more tips from the CDC to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning: