Holidays intensify depression for some

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
It may be dubbed "The most wonderful time of the year," but for others it can be the most depressing.

Local counselors say the holidays can bring out feelings of depression more intensely because of extra demands or expectations. That can lead to hopelessness, inadequacy and possible suicidal thoughts.

Counselors suggest if you or someone you know appears to be struggling, be open about it. 

"Sometimes people hesitate to bring things up," Malinda Vogel, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor, said. "They fear offending someone, insulting them, hurting their feelings. It actually it is very caring to bring this to someone's attention that you're noticing that they seem to be struggling or seem to be unhappy."

Counselors say take time for yourself to rejuvenate by doing something you enjoy or just connecting with someone you are close to.

