Three arrested on drug charges

Two Loraine residents and a Quincy resident were arrested Thursday during a drug investigation in Northern Adams County, according to Illinois State Police.



Charles Jenkins, 59, Kyle Kuhlmeier, 34, and Jeffrey Reid, 52, were all arrested on various methamphetamine charges.



The West Central Illinois Task Force and the Adams County Sheriffs Office said they served a search warrant at 511 Witt and located a shake and bake methamphetamine laboratory, methamphetamine, and firearm ammunition.



Authorities say they arrested Jenkins at that location for Unlawful Participation in the Production of Methamphetamine, Methamphetamine Waste, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of Firearm Ammunition by a felon.



Kuhlmeier was located next to the property at 713 W. Witt, and arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant from the state of Missouri on the charge of Burglary. He was also arrested for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.



Investigators conducted a traffic stop on Reid as he arrived on Witt Street, and say they found methamphetamine on him. Law enforcement arrested Reid on the charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver in excess of 15 grams.



All three men were booked into Adams County Jail.

Drug investigators say they also served a search warrant at Reid's residence at 729 Ridgewood in Quincy, seizing drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and firearms.



All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.