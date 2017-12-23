Hannibal brewery offers popular pizza option

Pizza lovers in Hannibal are in for a special treat.

Mark Twain Brewing Co. will now offer Shakespeare's Pizza. Shakespeare's is known for their unique choice of ingredients and has become popular in Columbia, Mo. especially among Mizzou students.

The hope is it'll be just as popular in Hannibal now that the brewing company added it to its menu Thursday.

"We are an independent, local business ourself, and we love partnering with other independents," Mark Twain Brewing Co. Director of Operations Jason Gregory said. "So to get that partnership with Shakespeare's, it was just a no brainer for us."

"Again, the quality standards and the taste is fantastic and we're just excited that everything worked out." Gregory added.

As a local brand, Mark Twain Brewing wanted to partner with another, successful independent brand, and offer a late night food option for Hannibal. The brewery will offer Shakespeare's pizza until closing time on the weekends and offer it to go.