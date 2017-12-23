Fire breaks out in vacant Fort Madison apartment building

The Fort Madison Fire Department was called to an apartment fire around 8:30 Friday night.

Firefighter Christ Eastin says there was no power to the building at the 700 block of 10th Street in Fort Madison.

According to Eastin, crews were able to knock down the fire fairly quickly, and they were back at the station by midnight.

The upstairs apartment sustained heavy fire damage, but the downstairs did not. Eastin said the building, which was set to be auctioned off on the 27th, would require significant repairs, but was not a total loss.

Eastin also said there had been reports that people had been staying in the downstairs apartment, but when crews arrived there were only two dogs inside.

Eastin said the cause was undermined, and the Chief would be sending out more information on Monday.