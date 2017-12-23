Winter Weather Advisory issued for Christmas Eve

Tri-States residents could see snow on the ground on Christmas Eve.

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith said the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Tri-State area.

The advisory is for Adams, Brown, Pike and Hancock counties in Illinois; Scotland, Clark, Ralls, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe and Shelby counties in Missouri and in Lee County, Iowa, from midnight to noon on Sunday.

McDonough County is from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Schuyler County is from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Tracking snowfall totals to be around 2-4 inches for the Tri-States. This could cause slick road conditions and visibility may be reduced at times.

"Due to the holiday travel, drivers need to be extra careful and take their time," said Smith. "Between 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. is when the heaviest snowfall is expected."

Snowfall is not expected on Christmas day, but Smith said with the expected snowfall totals on Christmas Eve there is a good chance for snow to be on the ground making it a White Christmas.

Much colder temperatures are expected next week by Tuesday with highs in the teens.