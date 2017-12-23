Road crews preparing for winter weather

Even Santa is exhausted from rounding up gifts in time for Christmas, and for those of us without the help of elves gift cards are an easy last minute option. But buyer beware.More >>
The Quincy-based company Broadcast Electronics was recently acquired by an Italian manufacturer, according to a news release.More >>
Kate Sanders was selected as the December WGEM Golden Apple Award winner. Sanders has spent 29 years teaching deaf and hard of hearing students.More >>
Brenna Kathleen Phillips was crowned the queen of the 87th annual Beaux Arts Ball Thursday night.More >>
According to AAA , 6.4 million people will travel by air during the holiday season in 2017, a 4.1 percent increase.
Firefighters with the Quincy Fire Department were on scene Wednesday night battling a house fire in Quincy.More >>
Local organizations got a funding boost just before Christmas. Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry in Quincy plays a big role in the community.More >>
What started as a simple idea has now turned into an online movement locally.More >>
Marion County Prosecutor David Clayton reported Friday that charges would not be filed in connection with an incident reported by authorities as an armed robbery.More >>
