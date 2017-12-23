Road crews preparing for winter weather

With the possibility of a white Christmas taking place in the Tri-states, local road crews are getting ready to get to work.

The Quincy Department of Central Services said on Saturday that they have 12 trucks prepped and ready for any winter weather.

The 24 man crew has the capability to be working for 24 hours if need be. Assistant Director, John Schafer said on Saturday that if you are out driving and see any of the city's trucks spreading salt, be extra careful, and keep your distance.

"Give our guys some room." Schafer said. "We've got some big plows on, and we just want to try and get the streets as clear as possible. If you can, park off the street, and give us plenty of room to get through."

Schafer added that his department keeps in close contact with the Quincy Police Department, and if they start reporting slick spots, trucks will be rolling out.

