Dog hotel sees holiday boost in business

Many families have boarded their dogs at the Lucky Dog.

With many families traveling out of town for the holidays,a local dog hotel has been keeping busy.

Shayne Appel is the owner of The Lucky Dog in Quincy, and she said on Saturday that while Summer is primarily her busiest time of year, more families taking vacations have led to a significant number of guests.

She said the hotel contains 17 suites for the dogs, and as a small business, the additional number of guests is very helpful.

"Every year I'm always shocked by how busy we are at Christmas and New Years." Appel said. "We usually see a trend where dogs stay for almost a week or a week and a half because people take advantage of Christmas or New Years together."

Appel added that the Lucky Dog is mostly booked throughout the remainder of the holiday season.