Shoppers get last second gifts on Super Saturday

Many shoppers reported that they only had a few items left on their lists.

Shoppers were able to get last second items.

Saturday was the last Saturday before Christmas.

If you spent Saturday shopping for those last minute Christmas gifts, you're not alone.

Shoppers filled the Quincy Mall, checking off the final things from their Christmas lists on Saturday. Stores like Kirlin's Hallmark, were increasingly busy.

"We've had a lot of last minute shoppers." Manager Katy Bakalyar said. "I had people parked out back waiting for us to open this morning. We had a few people waiting, and it's been pretty busy already this morning, and it will definitely pick up."

Shoppers like Mark Bailey said while most of their holiday purchases had already been made, there were still a few things left.

"Just some last minute shopping, stocking stuffers, stuff like that." Bailey said. "Everybody's out trying to get stuff done."

That last second rush for stocking stuffers was also something Bakalyar said helps her store by generating additional revenue.

"People are still coming in for Christmas cards last minute, and a lot of candy." Bakalyar said. "The last weekend is usually a lot of candy and last minute small stocking stuffer gifts."

Bakalyar added that if you are still in need of a few more Christmas gifts, the clock is ticking.

"We're selling out of lots of stuff." Bakalyar said. "We've been selling out for the last couple of weeks, but if there's still things you're needing, get in soon. Don't wait until the last minute tomorrow."

The Quincy Mall will be open on Christmas Eve from 8:00am to 5:00pm.