Troopers warn drivers during winter weather

If you are driving out in winter weather this weekend, authorities want to make sure drivers are prepared.

Sgt. Eric Brown with Missouri State Highway Patrol said make sure you have things in your car like extra food or water when traveling.

Brown said it's also important to have your phone fully charged in case of an emergency. He said the most important thing when driving in winter weather is keeping your distance and slowing down.

"Slow down, plan plenty of time for your trip, drive defensively, and realize that even though you might be able to get your car going, it's a lot harder to get it stopped," Brown added. "Have things in your vehicle such as an ice scrapper so that all of your windows are clean so you can see out of every window in your vehicle so you can drive safely and avoid dangers."

Brown said always be aware of your surroundings and let someone know when you expect to be at your final destination before you leave.

