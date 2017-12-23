Grappling Success: Steinkamps share bond on the mats

As a wrestler with more than six years experience on the mats, Catherine Steinkamp has heard it all her from her critics.



"When I first started I heard, 'Oooooh you're wrestling a girl!' she remembers.



That was when the now-freshman at Quincy Notre Dame started wrestling in the third grade.



However, she soon proved those same critics wrong a year later the first time she beat a boy on the mats.



"The first time she beat a boy I was very proud," said Catherine's father and coach, Adam Steinkamp, as he fought back tears.



So Catherine continued to work twice as hard knowing she would have to in order to keep up with the boys.



"Look at me. I look scrawny and small," said Catherine.



"But then I get on the mat and my technique overcomes a lot of their strength. You never want to underestimate a girl."



But years later as a QND freshmen wrestling in the 106-pound weight class, Steinkamp is coming off three straight girls division junior high state championships looking for an IHSA girls division title, now.



"As a father it makes you proud because you know she is going to go out. She is going to compete and she can handle herself," said Adam.



Of course, all of this success is only made better with "Dad" coaching in her corner.



"It gives me a spark! it makes me want to push harder," she said. "At the end of the match you give each other a hug and you get to go home with two smiles on your face."



"It's tough to separate the parent from the coach. If you can do that and enjoy the moment, then you have that bond for a lifetime," said Adam.



Already as a freshman, Steinkamp has five wins in her first seven matches this season. She has also yet to wrestle a girl, as well.















