Rural Rushville under a boil order

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) -

Several Rushville, Illinois Residents are under a boil order until further notice.

Officials with the Hickory Kerton Water Co-op said starting Saturday, their customer will be under boil order until further notice.

Officials said the boil order starts East of Rushville to Anderson Lake, but customers along Route 100 are excluded.
 

