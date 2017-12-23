Saturday's Area Scores-December 23

CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rainMore >>
Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 20 and the Boston Celtics coasted to a 117-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Jayson Tatum added 13 points, and Al Horford and Aron Baynes each had 10 for the Eastern...More >>
Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 10 of his 19 points in the final 11 minutes and finished with seven rebounds to help Southern Illinois beat Duquesne 74-64 on Saturday night at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.More >>
Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 10 of his 19 points in the final 11 minutes and finished with seven rebounds to help Southern Illinois beat Duquesne 74-64 on Saturday night at the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic.More >>
Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 19 points and he added six rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals as Nevada romped to an 86-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday in the opening round of the...More >>
Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 19 points and he added six rebounds, four assists and a couple of steals as Nevada romped to an 86-64 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday in the opening round of the Las Vegas...More >>
Alize Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 with 11 rebounds, Reggie Scurry came off the bench to score 18 with seven boards and Missouri State slipped past Loyola-Chicago 64-59 in a Missouri Valley Conference...More >>
Alize Johnson hit five 3-pointers and scored 24 with 11 rebounds, Reggie Scurry came off the bench to score 18 with seven boards and Missouri State slipped past Loyola-Chicago 64-59 in a Missouri Valley Conference opener...More >>