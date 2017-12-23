Saturday's Area Scores-December 23 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores-December 23

Posted:

**High School Basketball, Boys**

Solon: 55
Keokuk: 37
Chiefs: (1-6) 

**Men's College Basketball**

(Braggin' Rights Game)

Illinois: 70
Missouri: 64
Leron Black: 20pts
Kassius Robertson: 22pts
Illini: (9-4)
Tigers: (10-3) 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.