3 seriously injured in early morning crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported three people were seriously injured in a crash in Marion County early Sunday morning.

According to the crash report, the crash happened on US 61, one mile north of Palmyra, at 1:20 a.m. It stated James Williams, 30, of Palmyra, lost control of a pickup on the snow-covered roadway and traveled off the road and struck a rock bluff.

The release stated Williams and one passenger were ejected from the truck.

Williams, along with passengers Travis Boss, 26, of Palmyra, and Gera Hatfield, 26, of Ewing, were taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The report stated none of three were wearing a seatbelt.