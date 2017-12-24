Shelby Co. home destroyed by fire

Photo posted on social media by the Shelbina Fire Protection District.

The Shelbina Fire Protection District reported a home near Clarence, Missouri, was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

According to the Shelbina Fire Facebook page, the home was located on Shelby 414, southeast of Clarence. The call came in at 9:50 p.m.

Shelbina was assisting the Clarence Fire Department.

Officials reported the home was a total loss, but everyone made it out okay.

The cause of the fire was not released.

WGEM News reached out to officials for more information, but they were not immediately available.