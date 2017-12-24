Slick roads slow Christmas travelers

Those traveling Sunday for Christmas Eve had to go slower than normal due to the snow.

Quincy driver Michael Logan said it was slow going early in the morning. He said the roads were slick and snow covered and he saw several snow plows out on the roads.

Logan said since this is the first major snow, it's important to remember to take it slow and keep your distance.

"In some spots it depends on where the snow plows have been," said Logan. "Especially coming up and down hills you can see where they've treated it with salt and stuff like that."

Logan said he was surprised he didn't see more slide offs or accidents this morning.

