Slick roads slow Christmas travelers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Slick roads slow Christmas travelers

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Cars on the road in the snow Cars on the road in the snow
A car driving on the road A car driving on the road
A look from a drivers view of the roads A look from a drivers view of the roads
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Those traveling Sunday for Christmas Eve had to go slower than normal due to the snow.

Quincy driver Michael Logan said it was slow going early in the morning. He said the roads were slick and snow covered and he saw several snow plows out on the roads.

Logan said since this is the first major snow, it's important to remember to take it slow and keep your distance.

"In some spots it depends on where the snow plows have been," said Logan. "Especially coming up and down hills you can see where they've treated it with salt and stuff like that."

Logan said he was surprised he didn't see more slide offs or accidents this morning.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.