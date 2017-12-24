Snow crews working to keep roads clear - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Crews began clearing roads early Sunday morning, trying to keep them safe for travelers.

The Quincy Department of Central Services said they started at 4 a.m. They said crews focused on intersections and main roads. By 7 a.m., assistant director John Schafer said all twelve trucks were clearing and salting all the streets.

Schafer said by the end of the day all the roads will have been salted.

"We'll just keep an eye on it," said Schafer. "The temperatures are not supposed to fluctuate that much, so we're probably not going to have a lot of issues, but if there are issues we'll have trucks ready to go out and we'll take care of that."

Schafer said they will continue to be in touch with local law enforcement to see if any slick spots come up over night.

