Families take advantage of Christmas Eve Snow

Several families were able to get out and enjoy the snow on Christmas Eve. Several sledders were seen at Berrian Park at 12th and Chestnut in Quincy.

"I'm snowboarding and we're having a lot of fun out here," Sledder Nathan Ansell said.

"We just got done eating lunch so we came out and figured the little ones would want to sled a little. Its the first real big snow for here," father Ian Green said. "It's always a blast being out here and hanging out with the family."