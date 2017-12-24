Families take advantage of Christmas Eve Snow - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Families take advantage of Christmas Eve Snow

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Sledders at Berrian Park in Quincy Sledders at Berrian Park in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Several families were able to get out and enjoy the snow on Christmas Eve. Several sledders were seen at Berrian Park at 12th and Chestnut in Quincy.

Several kids and their parents spent Christmas Eve in the snow enjoying a popular sledding hill. They said it's great to finally have a white Christmas.

"I'm snowboarding and we're having a lot of fun out here," Sledder Nathan Ansell

"We just got done eating lunch so we came out and figured the little ones would want to sled a little. Its the first real big snow for here," father Ian Green said. "It's always a blast being out here and hanging out with the family."

