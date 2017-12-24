Grocery stores filled with last minute shoppers

Christmas Eve was crunch time for many residents looking for those last minute grocery items.

Store managers at the Hy-Vee on Harrison said they were busy all day Sunday with shoppers grabbing last minute items for holiday meals.

Some of the more popular items included things like bread and desserts for the big meal, and shoppers said it was even busier than they expected.

"It's really busy," shopper George Barton said. "I didn't think it would be this busy. I enjoy Christmas, I've always loved Christmas, but the hassle of the stores makes it a little crazy. Getting out in the snow and cleaning the car off makes it a little more difficult."

Both Hy-Vee's in Quincy will not be open for Christmas day but will open again on Tuesday at 6 a.m.