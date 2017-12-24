Comeback Kid: Quincy High's Bordewick returns to court

It was after her freshman basketball season for Quincy High when Bre Bordewick was playing in pick-up tournament but that would be the last time she would step on a court for months.



"Honestly, I can;t even explain it. I just remember laying on the ground and screaming but not even able to feel myself screaming," remembers Bordewick.



Bordewick tore three ligaments in her left knee, requiring surgery to fix the damage. But still, Bordewick returned to the Blue Devils the following season but her game wasn't the same

"I went from being a fast-break scorer and beating people off the drive to, pretty much, having to sit on the perimeter a little bit and work on my shot. But I think, overall, it made me a more well rounded player," she said.



With her knee healed and her game, slowly but surely, returning to her, bad luck struck Bordewick again just before her junior season.



"There's no way! There's no way I can be seriously hurt again. It's not possible," Bordewick remembers thinking at the time.



This time it was a broken bone, again in the left leg, causing Bordewick to miss her entire junior season.



"I hated it!" recalls the Blue Devils' guard.



"I hated watching my team be out of this court and in their struggles I just wanted to help and in their triumphs I wanted to be there."



But Bordewick, who always dreamed of playing college basketball, pressed on as she was determined to return as the only senior for the Blue Devils this year



"I think it gave us a little push because we had this person cheering us on the whole time and now she's actually on the court with us," said QHS junior forward Sarah Nelson.



"Now we need to prove that we can be great teammates just like she has been the whole time."



And after all the rehab and time spent sidelined, Bordewick still got her college offer and she will play for John Wood next year.



"They believed in me the entire time," said Bordewick.



"They were nothing but kind and extremely supportive. Even still, they come to all the games and it's just really nice."



Bordewick also says she definitely learned just how tough she can be after suffering through both injures.









