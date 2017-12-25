Christmas Eve fire destroys Ralls County home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Christmas Eve fire destroys Ralls County home

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Firefighter responded to a fire at 11391 Rusk Trail Firefighter responded to a fire at 11391 Rusk Trail
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A man is without a home during the holidays after a fire destroyed his home in Ralls County, Missouri.

Firefighters with the Hannibal Rural Fire Protection District responded to 11391 Rusk Trail, off of Missouri 79, just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. When crews arrived, neighbors met firefighters on a nearby road and went to the house on a four wheeler. Chief Mike Dobson said when they got to the house, it was completely burnt to the grown.

Dobson said owner Billy Miles said the fire started in a wood stove and spread to the rest of the house. Miles was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor burns. Miles told firefighters that several pets were lost in the fire.

Dobson said this is an important reminded for home owners to make sure emergency crews can get to where they need to go. 

"Access to the structure was not possible for the fire department pumpers due to a creek crossing and a sharp turn in the gravel lane that led back to the structure," Dobson said in a press release. "Plan for 10 foot road widths and be aware of overhead obstructions that might keep an emergency vehicle from reaching your home. Addresses should be posted to be seen from the roadway so that responders can find you. 

Dobson said the house was a total loss and the Red Cross was requested to assist Miles

