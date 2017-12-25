Fireplace catches attic on fire at Hannibal home

Fireplace flue caused the fire in the attic, according to firefighters

Firefighters responded to an attic fire Sunday afternoon just north of Hannibal.

Hannibal Rural Fire crews responded to 25 Lela Lane, in the Clear Creek Subdivision, just after 5 p.m. Sunday. Fire Chief Mike Dobson said Michael and Christ Adams were enjoying Christmas Eve around a wood burning fire place. The Adams told firefighters they heard popping coming from the attic and saw smoke coming outside.

Dobson said crews were able to put the fire out with the assistance of the Hannibal Fire Department. Dobson said firefighters helped the family get all of the presents out of the house.

Dobson said fire damage was limited to the attic but the home suffered water damage to the main floor and basement. He said the fireplace flue was the cause of the fire.

The family stayed with other family members and no injuries were reported.