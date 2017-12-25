Salvation Army holds annual Christmas dinner

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a free Christmas dinner Monday in Quincy.

The Salvation Army held it's annual Christmas Day dinner serving around 300 people. Organizers said it wouldn't be possible with out the nearly 100 volunteers serving up traditional Christmas ham and visiting with those in need this holiday season.

Both volunteers and dinner goers said it's a great local Christmas tradition.

"Everyone is just in the Christmas spirit," Volunteer Vanessa Pratt said. "It's so nice and everyone's so thankful just to be here and to interact with people. There's no strangers here. Everyone's coming together as a community for Christmas and that's really nice to see."

"It's just nice to come and meet and enjoy a wonderful meal," Mary Guthrie added.

Organizers said they also delivered dozens of meals to those who couldn't get the Kroc Center.

