Salvation Army holds annual Christmas dinner - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Salvation Army holds annual Christmas dinner

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Volunteers serving at the dinner Volunteers serving at the dinner
Desserts donated by community members Desserts donated by community members
People enjoying dinner People enjoying dinner
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy a free Christmas dinner Monday in Quincy.

The Salvation Army held it's annual Christmas Day dinner serving around 300 people. Organizers said it wouldn't be possible with out the nearly 100 volunteers serving up traditional Christmas ham and visiting with those in need this holiday season.

Both volunteers and dinner goers said it's a great local Christmas tradition.

"Everyone is just in the Christmas spirit," Volunteer Vanessa Pratt said. "It's so nice and everyone's so thankful just to be here and to interact with people. There's no strangers here. Everyone's coming together as a community for Christmas and that's really nice to see."

"It's just nice to come and meet and enjoy a wonderful meal," Mary Guthrie added.

Organizers said they also delivered dozens of meals to those who couldn't get the Kroc Center.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.