Families displaced after three fires in two days in Northeast Missouri

Not much remains of a house that burned down Monday afternoon in Saverton, Missouri, just off of Missouri State Highway E.

"I just feel sorry for the people because I know they've been putting a lot of work into it," Jim Thompson, a neighbor nearby, said.

It happened around 12:45 Sunday afternoon but fire officials said no one was home at the time. Another neighbor, John Booth, had done some work on the home. He said the home wasn't yet complete.

"There was no life lost. The house, the camp can be rebuilt. That's the main thing, no life lost," said Booth.

Another fire happened at 25 LeLa Lane, just north of Hannibal, on Sunday evening just after 5 p.m. Fire officials said the fire damage was contained to the attic but the house had smoke and water damage throughout.

"No one was injured, The folks were able to save their Christmas," Hannibal Rural assistant Fire Chief Kevin Smith said . "Unfortunately their home is not able to occupy at this time."

That fire was caused by a wood burning fire place similar to a third fire that happened Sunday morning off of Rusk Trail in Ralls County.

Smith stated, "We have carbon monoxide being produced from this combustion process and with the extreme cold starting to set in, single digits and what not, it's imperative that we are safe in our homes."

The house was a complete loss. The home owner was taken to the hospital with minor burns and several pets didn't make it.

Neighbors said these fires couldn't have happened at a worse time.

"My heart goes out to him. That's a bad deal for Christmas," said Booth.

Firefighters said access to the home on Rusk Trail made it difficult to fight the fire. They said it's an important reminder to have road access to your home big enough for emergency vehicles to get through.

