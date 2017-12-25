Local theaters busy on Christmas Day

Local movie theaters are cashing in Christmas Day.

For many families it is a holiday tradition to go to the movies on Christmas. The Quincy Mall movie theater was open Monday and the manager said it's one of the busiest days of the year and several movies wait until the week before Christmas or Christmas day to be released.

One couple said this has been a tradition for years.

"It's something that we've done together from starting when we were dating and has continued throughout our marriage," Marsha Brumback said. "We've been married 41 years, so we've seen a lot of movies."