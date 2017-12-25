Local theaters busy on Christmas Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local theaters busy on Christmas Day

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Popcorn at the movie theater Popcorn at the movie theater
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local movie theaters are cashing in Christmas Day.

For many families it is a holiday tradition to go to the movies on Christmas. The Quincy Mall movie theater was open Monday and the manager said it's one of the busiest days of the year and several movies wait until the week before Christmas or Christmas day to be released.

One couple said this has been a tradition for years.

"It's something that we've done together from starting when we were dating and has continued throughout our marriage," Marsha Brumback said. "We've been married 41 years, so we've seen a lot of movies."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.