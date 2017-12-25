Local restaurants staying open on Christmas - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local restaurants staying open on Christmas

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Diners at Tony's Too Diners at Tony's Too
Santa Hats for the waiters Santa Hats for the waiters
A buffet style lunch and dinner for the Holiday A buffet style lunch and dinner for the Holiday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Movies a popular Christmas Day activity, but local restaurants were also busy on Monday.

Tony's Too in Quincy said they try to take advantage of the hotel traffic. They expected to be the busiest during dinner tonight since many families don't want to cook after a big Christmas lunch with family or for those who don't have anyone to spend the holidays with.

"We have a lot of hotel guest that are here on business that can't get away, don't have family, don't have transportation," manager Judy Parn said. "We feel that there's a need to be open for these people."

Managers said they stay open year round for guests.
 

