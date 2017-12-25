Pike County home burns to the ground - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pike County home burns to the ground

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
House on fire in Rockport, Illinois House on fire in Rockport, Illinois
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Pike County, Illinois family is without a home after it caught fire on Christmas Day.

Firefighters with the Pleasant Hill Fire Department said they were called around 3:45 to a house off of highway 54 in Rockport. Firefighters said a woman was home at the time but she made it out safely. Firefighter said her husband and three kids were not home.

The house is a complete loss and the cause is under investigation by Illinois State Fire Marshals. 
 


 

