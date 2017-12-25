Pike County home burns to the ground

A Pike County, Illinois family is without a home after it caught fire on Christmas Day.

Firefighters with the Pleasant Hill Fire Department said they were called around 3:45 to a house off of highway 54 in Rockport. Firefighters said a woman was home at the time but she made it out safely. Firefighter said her husband and three kids were not home.

The house is a complete loss and the cause is under investigation by Illinois State Fire Marshals.





