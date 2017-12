By now the name Bevans has become synonymous with Clark County basketball success.



Both Carissa and Chandler Bevans, seniors for the Indians, lead their teams in scoring this season and are a combined (16-0) heading into the holiday break.



"These are definitely moments that we won't and it's something that's been a big part of our high school years. I think we'll carry these memories for forever," said Carissa.



But heading into the 2017 season, knowing the potential for success for both programs, the Bevans went to work with each other.



"We definitely help each other with our game," said Chandler.



"In the preseason we're always working and in the off season, too. As many times as we can "



And that includes Chandler, who is taller than his sister by almost a foot, giving some advice to his big sister, who is older by mere minutes.



"I always give her a lot of pointers. I don't know if she always accepts them but I do it anyways," said Chandler with a smile.



Having your little twin brother giving you advice may be a strange concept to some, but it's something Carissa has come to appreciate.



"If I'm feeling down on myself then he tries to tell me what I can do better. I really learned this Fall that he was trying to help me," she said.



At the same time big sister is always there to support her little brother, too.



"I know all the hard work he has put in to it, the countless hours in the gym," said Carissa/



"I'm really proud of him and it really makes me happy to see how well he is doing whenever he is playing."



But after growing up playing every sport as a pair, the Bevans twins are just proving what they can accomplish when the ball is in the their court.



"We've played sports together for as long as I can remember. We played flag football and tee ball and we've always been together through all of our sporting activities so it's been good," said Chandler.



