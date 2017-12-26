Holiday shopping after Christmas

According to the retail research firm ShopperTrak, Tuesday is expected to be the fourth-busiest shopping day of the year.

Extra Christmas cash, along with returns and exchanges will be driving a lot of that business.

Mara Clingingsmith with the Better Business Bureau said returns can be tricky this time of year.

Many people buy presents for others weeks in advance which could create issues.

If you are going to return something, it's better to do it sooner than later.

"You might have thirty days of return but if someone has purchased that 60 or 90 days ago for Christmas, often retailers will allow that to be a longer length of time," she said. "But, you might want to make sure you get it returned in a timely manner after you receive it."

Clingingsmith added gift cards are another thing to be careful with around this time of year.

She said to make sure one hasn't been tampered with before purchasing it.

"If the serial number and the pin number have been revealed on the back, on a pre-loaded gift card, they could virtually be useless," she said. "Scammers like to find those and then they hang on to them and run them as soon as they've been activated at the register."