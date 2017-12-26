Hannibal Bicentennial logo contest winner announced - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

After dozens of entries and hours of judging, the Hannibal Bicentennial Committee has now selected a winner for the logo contest. 

Hannibal Resident Brandon Dopp created the logo which features some of Hannibal's iconic images including the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge, the lighthouse and a portrait of Mark Twain. 

The logo will be used for Hannibal's 200th Anniversary in 2019. 

Dopp was awarded a $200 cash prize sponsored by the Hannibal Arts Council. 

