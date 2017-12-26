Hannibal Bicentennial logo contest winner announced

The logo for Hannibal's Bicentennial Celebration in 2019.

After dozens of entries and hours of judging, the Hannibal Bicentennial Committee has now selected a winner for the logo contest.

Hannibal Resident Brandon Dopp created the logo which features some of Hannibal's iconic images including the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge, the lighthouse and a portrait of Mark Twain.

The logo will be used for Hannibal's 200th Anniversary in 2019.

Dopp was awarded a $200 cash prize sponsored by the Hannibal Arts Council.